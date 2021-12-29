Liverpool’s key tactical gamble by Jurgen Klopp isn’t paying off.

Jurgen Klopp made his third and final substitution with Liverpool down 1-0 at the King Power Stadium with only 20 minutes remaining in the game.

Jordan Henderson was sent off, and Roberto Firmino was brought in. Liverpool switched from their tried-and-true 4-3-3 system to a 4-2-3-1 formation to accommodate the adjustment.

For two reasons, this was extremely noteworthy. To begin with, Klopp has changed his whole starting midfield, which must be an extremely rare occurrence.

Second, the Reds’ four of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah were all on the field at the same time, and as is all too common in such situations, the Reds lost.

While its premium foursome of strikers were on the pitch, Liverpool dominated the game, taking eight shots and allowing none in return.

Only one of the attempts was a clear-cut chance – a header that Jota deflected beyond of the left-hand post – and the shots were worth just 0.45 predicted goals collectively ( per Understat ).

The game against Leicester was Klopp’s third appearance with his current ‘Fab Four’ in 2021/22, and his team had not won any of the previous matches.

The first was Brentford’s 3-3 draw. The tactical shift was notable since Liverpool was leading 3-2 and didn’t need to score when their manager switched his team to a 4-4-2 formation to accommodate four forwards.

They should have expanded their lead, though, since Salah blew a wonderful opportunity that you would expect him to convert. The equalizer by Yoane Wissa made the missed clear-cut chance even more costly.

Firmino recently came on for Tyler Morton after an hour had passed at Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool then scored through Andy Robertson, but they also surrendered due to an Alisson Becker error. When the four forwards came together, it was a draw, and it was a draw at the end of the game.

Despite the fact that the quartet has only played 64 minutes together this season, the Reds’ solitary goal came when one full-back passed to the other against Spurs. The major players have yet to make a concrete contribution.

