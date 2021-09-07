Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson predicts Trent Alexander-position: Arnold’s ‘I don’t see that.’

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to make the permanent transfer from right-back to midfield, according to Jordan Henderson.

For England’s World Cup qualifying match against Andorra on Sunday, manager Gareth Southgate decided to move Alexander-Arnold to midfield.

Southgate’s experiment lasted only 45 minutes before the 22-year-old switched back to right back with Reece James.

On social media, Alexander-performance Arnold’s was met with varied reactions, with some fans claiming he was “wasted” in midfield.

Henderson feels his Liverpool teammate will benefit from the experience, but he does not see him constantly going to the center of the pitch.

“Trent done some excellent things,” he remarked. It was obviously his first time in that role, so he’s still learning and it’s a new experience for him. He performed admirably.

“In the second half, we changed personnel a little bit, but it’s a terrific experience for him.” It is a potential for him in the future, and the manager will consider it is beneficial to him.

“However, he is now so good at right-back, particularly at club level, that I don’t see that changing very soon.

“But it’s good that the gaffer here is looking at it to see what he can add — you have to be very brilliant to play in any position – but for the time being, he is so good at the right-hand side providing crosses that I think he should stick to it.”

Southgate told ITV about his decision: “We know he’s a terrific footballer, and we’ve wanted to look at him in a midfield role for a long.”

“He’s a natural with the ball. Today is a great day. He’ll have to perform the part in his own unique way. We want him to play the role in his own unique style, and we’re fine with him drifting out wide and delivering those devastating balls.

“This season at club level, he’s been interchanging quite a bit in the midfield with Harvey Elliott.”