Liverpool’s ‘joke’ was underlined when Mohamed Salah sent a message to Luis Suarez.

Jose Enrique has called Mohamed Salah’s seventh-place finish in the Ballon d’Or “a joke.”

And Enrique believes that without Salah’s goals, Liverpool would have struggled to finish in the top six last season.

Salah finished outside the top five in the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris last week, where Lionel Messi won a record seventh title.

After being knocked out of the Champions League finals in the quarter-final stage, Liverpool were forced to rally late in the season to finish third in the Premier League, and Salah’s No. 1 ranking always seemed impossible as a result of an unremarkable season at Anfield.

Salah, on the other hand, will not be losing any sleep over it, according to Enrique, who believes Jurgen Klopp’s team would have had a dreadful season if it weren’t for Salah’s 31 goals.

According to Enrique, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “In any case, I disagree with the Ballon d’Or.

“Because it is a team game, it does not have to be the best player who has won trophies with his club. That is something I am aware of.

“However, following what Mo Salah performed for Liverpool last season, putting him eighth is a bit of a joke!”

I understand if he finished third because first and second were Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, but I would give it to him today for what he done for Liverpool.

“A top-seven finish? I’m sure he’d chuckle at it.

“Last season, he saved the season by scoring 31 goals during a period when Liverpool were struggling.

“So, while I disagree with the system and how the Ballon d’Or is administered at times, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“Some people disagree with Messi winning the Ballon d’Or, but I believe he should always win since he is the best player in the world.

“You can’t disagree with those two. Lewandowski could have won it as well.

“Mo Salah, on the other hand, is unquestionably not the world’s top player. Last season, he carried the team on his back.

“Alisson scored that header against West Brom and everything, but I doubt Liverpool would have finished in the top six last season if it wasn’t for Salah.

