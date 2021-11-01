Liverpool’s January transfer priority was demonstrated by Naby Keita’s performance at Anfield.

It was a 20-minute span that encapsulated Naby Keita’s Liverpool career.

On Saturday, the midfielder started brilliantly in midfield against Brighton, building on his outstanding performance at Old Trafford just six days prior.

But, like his 60 minutes in Manchester United’s now-famous 5-0 success at Old Trafford, Keita’s day would be cut short by injury.

Keita was pulled off early for the fourth time this season, this time with a hamstring injury, unable to finish a game he had started.

Anyone who has watched the former RB Leipzig man’s stint on Merseyside closely would be unsurprised by the story.

Over the last three years, setbacks have thwarted many innovative presentations and leaps ahead.

So when Keita walks into the AXA Centre’s treatment room for his Monday morning session with the physios, he won’t be surprised.

But, beyond the expected nature of the club’s rinse-and-repeat cycle, might his newest ailment indicate where the club’s January priorities might be?

In August, Klopp told reporters in a pre-match news conference, “You tell me whether you would sign a midfielder, and I will think about it.”

Angry by the allegation that Gini Wijnaldum’s quality and, more importantly, his durability had not been sufficiently replaced, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp went on the attack against those wanting a flashy new signing before the transfer market ended.

He said, ” “Tell me which player we require. I’m quite intrigued.” “What kind of player are you looking for? Should he outscore Gini in terms of goals?” Should he be a better defender than Fabinho? Be more inventive than Naby, Curtis Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Harvey Elliott, for example. “We can’t compare ourselves to other clubs. They obviously have no boundaries. We all have limitations.” Liverpool’s internal consensus at the time was that they would not sign a player just to increase their squad size.

After all, Elliott’s return from a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers essentially compensated for Wijnaldum’s departure, even if the experience gap between the two players was and continues to be significant.

