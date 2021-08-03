Liverpool’s interest in Nicolo Barella has been disproved amid reports of a £60 million bid.

Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move to Liverpool for nearly as long as the Italian midfielder has been playing professionally.

The 24-year-old joined Inter from Cagliari in 2019 and has played 63 times for the Serie A champions since then.

However, allegations have appeared this summer following an excellent performance by his national team, Italy, when they advanced to the European Championship final at Wembley.

Some speculated that Liverpool was preparing a €70 million (£60 million) offer, although this was never the case.

However, the possibilities of Liverpool’s interest being true have now been dashed in Italy, with a relatively simple explanation for why the rumors have been propagated.

“I believe [the reports]were planted by Barella’s agent,” Get Italian Football News editor Kaustubh Pandey remarked on a Blood Red channel Italian football special.

“Not only for Barella, but also for Alessandro Bastoni, there was a time not long ago when he was connected with Liverpool and other clubs.

“However, they have signed new contracts; they have not yet been announced, but everything has been agreed upon.

“It appears that Barella’s agent has been utilizing Premier League clubs’ interest in him to ensure that Inter meet the prerequisites for a new deal.

“Barella has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, but it is a bit foolish because he will almost certainly sign a new contract with the club.

“Inter will keep their top players. They’ve already sold Achraf Hakimi, but they’ll keep what they’ve got and rely on credit agreements.

“Unless something unexpected happens, Barella is expected to stay for the long haul.”

That hasn’t stopped the rumors, and Barella will almost certainly be linked with a move to Liverpool again.

However, it appears that the Italian will not be joining the Premier League this summer.