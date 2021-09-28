Liverpool’s injury setback explains Trent Alexander-absence. Arnold’s

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a groin problem, but Liverpool are hopeful that he will not have to miss too much time.

Alexander-Arnold was not part of the team that travelled out to Porto on Tuesday evening for the Champions League group match.

During the part of the session that was open to the media on Monday afternoon, the right-back was pictured practicing normally ahead of the journey.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, is said to have suffered a sore groin later on, prompting a hasty decision to withdraw him from the trip to Portugal.

And the defender is now in a fight to play against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, and he might be ruled out of England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Liverpool has been offered an improbable European lifeline by the replacement of Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool will be hoping Alexander-Arnold isn’t out for long after the international break, with seven games in 23 days starting with away games against Watford in the Premier League, Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and a quick trip to Manchester United.

Should Alexander-Arnold be down for an extended period of time, Jurgen Klopp has a plethora of right-back options at his disposal.

James Milner started at right-back in Porto after filling in for an injured Alexander-Arnold in the 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace earlier this month. Wales international Neco Williams was on the bench after a month out due to injury.

Joe Gomez has previously played at right-back, and Conor Bradley, 18, made an impression on his Carabao Cup debut against Norwich City last week.