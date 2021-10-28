Liverpool’s Harvey Blair will start for the Reds, according to Preston’s team news.

Jurgen Klopp makes 11 changes for the trip to Preston. Harvey Blair and Tyler Morton make their senior Liverpool debuts.

Morton made an impression as a second-half substitute in Norwich’s 3-0 Carabao Cup success last month, earning a place in the fourth round at Deepdale.

Klopp’s team begins the Wirral-born midfielder with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones in the hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of a competition they have won eight times.

Blair, an Under-18s winger, is anticipated to start alongside Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino on the left side of the front three.

Blair joined the Reds from Manchester United when he was 11 years old and signed professional terms in October 2020 before signing a new contract in March.

Joel Matip replaces Joe Gomez in the center of the defense, with Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas on the right and left flanks, respectively.

Adrian gets his first appearance since February in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United without Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.