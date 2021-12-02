Liverpool’s full dominance over Everton is highlighted by 13 astonishing statistics.

Liverpool headed into Wednesday night’s Merseyside Derby as big favorites to earn all three points with a convincing victory over Everton, and they did just that.

The Reds’ 4-1 victory against their city rivals was a dominant effort, and the gap between the two sides hasn’t been this wide in years.

Liverpool leads Everton by 16 points in the Premier League table after winning their past three games, while the Blues have gone seven games without a win.

Here are 13 impressive statistics from Opta, SofaScore, Squawka, and UnderStat to back up Liverpool’s dominant performance at Goodison Park, which kept them within two points of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

— This was the first league game in which Liverpool scored four goals or more at Goodison Park since Bob Paisley’s side thrashed the Blues 5-0 in 1982.

— Liverpool’s xG from four shots was 0.90 by the time Henderson scored in the ninth minute. Everton have managed a higher xG throughout the full 90 minutes of their league games this season against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Aston Villa.

— On Wednesday night, Liverpool completed 489 passes at an 82 percent completion rate, nearly three times as many as Everton (62 percent accuracy).

— Henderson scored a goal and added an assist, becoming the first Liverpool player since Steven Gerrard in 2005 to do so at Goodison Park.

— At Goodison Park, Virgil van Dijk completed 59 passes, just five fewer than the whole Everton back four combined.

— Diogo Jota, a Liverpool centre-forward, won eight of his ten ground duels. Salomon Rondon of Everton, on the other hand, won two of his three matches.

– Jota also completed three vital passes and all three of his attempted dribbles, the most of any player on the field on both counts.

— This was Klopp’s sixth game as Liverpool manager at Goodison Park. He hasn’t yet succumbed to defeat.

— Liverpool now has 43 goals this season, which is the highest in Europe’s top five leagues. “Summary concludes.” Twenty-five of them have left.