Liverpool’s FIFA 22 ratings have been confirmed – Diogo Jota has been raised, but Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas have been given punitive evaluations.

After failing to defend their Premier League title last season, Liverpool’s player ratings for FIFA 22 were published today, with a few of the Reds’ top stars suffering downgrades.

The Reds finished third in the Premier League after a challenging season marred by injuries for Jurgen Klopp’s side. With no silverware to show for their efforts, their performances were cruelly reflected in their FIFA 22 ratings, with downgrades sweeping the squad.

Despite the downgrades, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain tied for the most players in the top 22 ranked players for FIFA 22, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, and Sadio Mane all receiving an 89 overall rating – a -1 on all of their FIFA 21 overall ratings.

RW Mohamed Salah has a rating of 89. (Downgraded from 90 in FIFA 21) Virgil Van Dijk (CB) has a rating of 89. (Downgraded from 90 in FIFA 21) Alisson is a goalkeeper with a rating of 89. (Downgraded from 90 in FIFA 21) Sadio Mane is an 89-rated LW (Downgraded from 90 in FIFA 21) Trent Alexander-Arnold is an RB with a rating of 87. (Same as FIFA 21) Andrew Robertson (LB) is an 87-rated player (Same as FIFA 21) Thiago Alcantara is a CM with an 86 rating (Upgraded from 85 in FIFA 21) CDM Fabinho – 86 rated (Downgraded from 87 in FIFA 21) CF Roberto Firmino is ranked at 85. (Downgraded from 87 in FIFA 21) Jordan Henderson is a CDM who has an 84 rating (Downgraded from 86 in FIFA 21) CB Joel Matip is rated at 83. (Same as FIFA 21) 82 ranked Diogo Jota – LW (Upgraded from 80 in FIFA 21) Joe Gomez is an 82-rated cornerback (Downgraded from 83 in FIFA 21) CM – 80 rated Naby Keita (Downgraded from 81 in FIFA 21) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a CM with a rating of 79. CM – 79 rating James Milner (Same as FIFA 21) Ibrahim Konate is a 78-rated cornerback (Same as FIFA 21) Divock Origi (ST) is a 76-rated player ( Downgraded from 77 in FIFA 21) Loris Karius is a 75-rated goalkeeper (Downgraded from 78 in FIFA 21) Takumi Minamino is a 75-rated RW (Downgraded from 76 in FIFA 21) LB – 74 Kostas Tsimikas “The summary has come to an end.”