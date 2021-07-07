Liverpool’s famous ball boy signs his first professional contract, which he describes as “easily seized.”
Oakley Cannonier, a Liverpool youth product, has signed his first professional deal with the club.
Many Liverpool fans will recognize the 17-year-old from his modest involvement in one of the club’s most iconic European nights.
Cannonier was a ball boy for Liverpool as the Reds defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, en way to winning the competition in 2019.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was able to take the iconic fast corner from which Divock Origi put the Reds 4-3 up on aggregate thanks to his pace in recycling the ball.
Cannonier, a Leeds native, has been a part of Liverpool’s academy since he was an U12 player.
Last season, the aggressive player broke into Marc Bridge-U18s Wilkinson’s group, scoring four league goals.
Cannonier has also represented England at the youth level on multiple occasions.