Liverpool’s ‘exceptional’ talent is quickly promoted to the first squad after a £50 million investment pays off.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend, was well aware of what he had witnessed. And, like the rest of the observers, he was blown away.

He described himself as “a teenager who has come through the Academy and is now pulling the strings in midfield at the San Siro.”

“Tyler Morton, please take a bow. I’ve only played in the San Siro once in my late 20s, and it was incredible for me, and he’s only 19 and playing in a game like that where they’ve won. He was fantastic, in my opinion.” What could have been a nerve-wracking encounter for the midfielder, who has been the Academy’s breakout star this season, at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday was instead handled in stride.

Morton has been tipped as a potential first-teamer since he was a youth at his boyhood club, with whom he has been linked since he was seven years old.

This year, though, he has made incredible progress.

Morton made his debut for the under-23s only a year ago, after starring at the under-18 level. In January, he scored a spectacular goal in a mini-derby against Everton, and he later played in the FA Youth Cup final.

After impressing with the Liverpool first team during pre-season, he made his senior debut in the second half of the Carabao Cup victory against Norwich City, followed by a first start in the next round victory over Preston North End.

Europe, on the other hand, is the ideal instance of his ascendancy. Morton made his UEFA Youth League debut in late September at Porto, when his great seeking pass set up Melkamu Frauendorf for a late equalizer.

Fast forward two months, and he was making his entire Champions League debut in an Anfield win over the senior team of the Portuguese club, having been given the chance thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s regulars’ outstanding efforts in winning early qualification to the knockout stages.

Perhaps Morton’s urge to make an immediate impression stems from the fact that he previously missed a crucial development phase. He scarcely played at U16 level due to a knee ailment, thus he needed to shine with the U18s.

Morton’s first-team debut as a defensive back was a success. “The summary has come to an end.”