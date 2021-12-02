Liverpool’s duo gave recruitment advise ahead of the January transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp awaits his decision.

Despite recent speculations suggesting he could be on the move in the January transfer window, Liverpool great Ian Rush believes Joe Gomez can still be a ‘vital part’ of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Due to Joel Matip’s preference as Virgil van Dijk’s defensive partner, the Reds defender has only made seven appearances for the club so far this season, while injury difficulties have also limited game time.

Gomez has been left out of Liverpool’s last four league matches, but he could return to the starting lineup shortly after being spotted back in first-team training on Thursday.

In recent days, Aston Villa has emerged as a possible loan destination for the 24-year-old, with Steven Gerrard apparently willing to bring him to Villa Park.

However, Rush believes Gomez should remain at Anfield and battle for a first-team spot in order to strengthen his case for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in 2022.

“I believe Liverpool would be wise to retain his services. When the January transfer window approaches, there are always transfer whispers, and it’s tough to know what to believe, but I don’t see Liverpool offloading many players,” he told Gambling.com.

“From Joe’s perspective, I imagine he’ll be thinking about the 2022 World Cup.” He’ll want to be a part of it, but if he wants to travel to Qatar, he’ll need to be playing regular football.

“But I still view him as an important component of this Liverpool squad if he can get a few more games under his belt and get his match fitness up,” Rush continued.

“We’ll have to wait and see how things go for him, but I believe January is too soon for him to hop ship.” I’d like to see him stay and compete for his spot because, in my opinion, he’s a world-class defense when he’s in top form.” Fellow Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, on the other hand, has been encouraged to leave the club.

Due to injuries to key defenders, the 24-year-old was an unlikely hero for Klopp’s side last season. “The summary has come to an end.”