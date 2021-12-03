Liverpool’s Diogo Jota praised Jurgen Klopp’s assertion as “next level.”

Diogo Jota has been a standout performer for Liverpool since his £40 million surprise move from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

The Portuguese striker has smoothly integrated into Liverpool’s legendary front three, and his goal at Goodison Park on Wednesday night brought his Premier League tally to eight for the season.

With the Reds currently without Roberto Firmino, the 24-year-old has stepped up to fill the void left by the Brazilian and has earned well-deserved plaudits.

Alan Hutton, a former Aston Villa defender, believes Jota has improved since joining Liverpool. The 37-year-old also stated that the striker has relieved some of the strain on the club’s other forwards.

“He’s a terrific footballer,” Hutton said to Football Insider. I obviously played against him at Wolves, and it showed.

“However, after transferring to Liverpool, he’s pushed his game to the next level.” When he moved, there were certainly a few raised eyebrows, but he accepted the challenge.

” Klopp has improved him as a player and has eased the burden on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino. With his contribution, he’s relieved some of the burden on them.

“He’s been in fantastic form, as has Liverpool as a whole.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Portuguese international will face his former club Wolves.