Liverpool’s complacency and high-line claim is summed up by John Barnes: ‘They think it’s a tragedy.’

Despite their 3-2 setback at West Ham last time out, John Barnes insists Liverpool haven’t been complacent at the back this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has scored 31 goals in 11 Premier League games, making them the league’s leading scorers.

They have, however, conceded 11 times, which is more than double the total of championship contenders Chelsea and Manchester City combined.

Last Sunday, the Reds lost for the first time this season at the London Stadium, losing twice from set-pieces, causing Klopp’s side to criticize their defence.

Barnes, a former Liverpool winger, has dismissed allegations that the club has lost its way.