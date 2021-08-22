Liverpool’s coach has named two young players to keep an eye on as potential Barcelona heroes who might force huge Reds changes.

Oakley Cannonier is a name that practically all Liverpool supporters will be familiar with, but the reasons for this could be about to change.

Cannonier sent the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold inside Anfield the day after he turned 15 in 2019, teeing up what will forever be known as the “corner taken fast.”

The 15-year-fast old’s thinking, as much as Alexander- Arnold’s, was important in Liverpool’s Champions League victory in Madrid, setting up Divock Origi’s Barcelona goal.

After signing his first professional contract with Liverpool just over a month ago, the 17-year-old is likely to play a key role in Marc Bridge-U18s Wilkinson’s team this season.

After starring in a 5-3 thriller, Liverpool’s 2020 signing is eager to take the next step.

Cannonier scored twice in a 5-3 win over Stoke on the season’s first day, and had two more well-taken goals ruled out for offside.

Then he scored a hat-trick when Liverpool U18s defeated Manchester United 5-0 this weekend.

Bridge-Wilkinson told The Washington Newsday that Oakley is a “very outstanding player.”

“We are extremely blessed to have such talented players on our team, and he is one of them. We’re fortunate that we’ll get to see him play, hopefully without injury.

“Harvey Blair is another one: if they stay injury-free and we can get them on the field, they can start to demonstrate what they’re capable of.”

Blair came off the bench in Liverpool’s 5-3 triumph over Stoke City in the Premier League U18 North opener, but Cannonier was the one who stood out the most.

Cannonier scored four goals, two of which were disallowed due to offside, and his finishing was razor-sharp.

However, it was his other facets of his game that stood out, as he dropped deep to link play, feeding Melkamu Frauendorf and James Balagizi around him.

A striker will frequently either come deep to get the ball or spend time sprinting off the backline of the opponent.

Cannonier, who was up against Joshua Ireland of Stoke City, did both. “The summary has come to an end.”