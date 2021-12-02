Liverpool’s club president has issued a warning to Dusan Vlahovic as Newcastle plots a bid for the defender.

Liverpool made it three wins in a row by defeating Merseyside rivals Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

As the festive fixture calendar thickens, the Reds sit two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield soon, as his Aston Villa side looks to strike a hole in the Reds’ unbeaten run.

Here’s a collection of the most recent Liverpool transfer news and rumors from around the world.

Nat Phillips gave his best for Liverpool last season when he was called upon during an injury crisis, but he has struggled to find game time this season.

Phillips might be a transfer target for Newcastle in January, according to the report, as they want to improve their centre-back options.

The Reds defender was given a new contract in the summer as a reward for his efforts, but suspicions linking him with a move to Newcastle are growing, as the Magpies try to avoid relegation.

In the wake of recent ties with Liverpool, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has spoken out about Vlahovic’s future.

In recent months, the Reds, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the Premier League, have been linked with Vlahovic, while Juventus has also been mentioned.

In regards to Vlahovic’s future, Commisso has suggested that any club interested in signing the striker should contact the club directly rather than the player’s agency.

“I’m not sure if Juventus will be able to recruit Vlahovic in January,” says the source “Tutti Convocati is quoted as saying to Commisso. “But I’d like to point out to Juventus or Arsenal that we [Fiorentina] are Vlahovic’s ‘owners.’

“They should start talking to us, not his agents.”

With the success of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota acquisition, it’s been suggested that the Reds may look for another similar deal, with Jarrod Bowen on their radar.

With the success of Liverpool's Diogo Jota acquisition, it's been suggested that the Reds may look for another similar deal, with Jarrod Bowen on their radar.