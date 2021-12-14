Liverpool’s Christmas fixtures were compared to those of title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

Liverpool are on a roll, having won five Premier League games in a row to close to within a point of first place in the table.

After suffering their first setback of the season against West Ham in early November, Jurgen Klopp’s side appears to be back on track.

Liverpool understands that winning is the only choice in what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling Premier League title chases in recent memory, with three teams all capable of lifting the trophy.

With this in mind, we’ve looked at Manchester City and Chelsea’s Christmas fixtures, as they’ll be facing off against the Reds in the coming months.

Pep Guardiola’s side has the most favorable Christmas match schedule of the three championship contenders, with their first of five games against Leeds United starting tonight at the Etihad Stadium.

After hosting a dismal Leeds side, City travel to Newcastle to face a team that is fighting for their league survival.

On paper, the home encounter against Arsenal on New Year’s Day is City’s hardest game during this run of fixtures, but the less said about Arsenal’s record against top six opponents, the better.

Leeds, 14 December (H)

Newcastle, December 19th (A)

Leicester, December 26th (H)

Brentford, December 29th (A)

Arsenal will begin their season on January 1st (H)

The Reds have a difficult festive time ahead of them, as they have one more game than City, as they are in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool play relegation-threatened Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday night before traveling to North London to face Tottenham.

Klopp’s side will play Leicester in the final game of 2021 before a crucial match against fellow championship rivals Chelsea on January 2nd at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle, December 16th (H)

Tottenham Hotspur, December 19th (A)

The EFL Cup is held at Leicester (H) on December 22nd.

Leeds, December 26th (H)

Leicester, December 28th (A)

Chelsea (A) European Champions on January 2nd Chelsea’s form has dipped recently, and they appear to be leaking at the back, but they are still only two points off the Premier League’s top spot.

Chelsea is the winner. “The summary has come to an end.”