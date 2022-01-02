Liverpool’s choice After the statement sent shockwaves through football, Steven Gerrard later expressed regret.

A club legend announced their departure from Liverpool on January 2, 2022, exactly seven years ago.

Steven Gerrard announced on this day in 2015 that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2014/15 season to join Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy.

Gerrard’s statement sent shockwaves through the football world, as he ended a 17-year career as a professional footballer at Anfield.

Gerrard made his Liverpool debut when he was 18 years old in 1998, and he went on to make 710 appearances for his boyhood club, trailing just Jamie Carragher (737) and Ian Callaghan (837) in terms of appearances.

