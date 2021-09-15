Liverpool’s Champions League squad has been revised as new players have registered ahead of their match against AC Milan.

After UEFA verified the players on Liverpool’s List B for the group stages, the Reds have added 15 players to their Champions League roster, including Curtis Jones and Neco Williams.

Jurgen Klopp picked his 24-man squad for the event earlier this month, but teams are not required to submit their List B until the night before a Champions League group match, at 24:00 CET (11pm UK time).

A player is eligible to be included on List B if he was born on or after January 1, 2000 and has been eligible to play for the club for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday or for a total of three years with a maximum of one one-year loan period to a club from the start of the season.

Players under the age of 16 may also be considered if they have been a member of the club for the past two years without interruption.

Jones and Williams have been confirmed as two of the 15 players the Reds have so far registered on List B for the group stages, alongside Billy Koumetio, who made his Reds debut in the tournament last season, Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley, and Owen Beck, the nephew of club legend Ian Rush.

Meanwhile, Oakley Cannonier, the Liverpool superstar famed for passing the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold while on ballboy duty prior to Divock Origi’s comeback winner against Barcelona in 2019, has been added to List B.

