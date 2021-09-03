Liverpool’s Champions League record and when Gerard Houllier’s first game was a rout.

Liverpool began as they wanted to go on today in 1892, winning their first-ever match 8-0 against Higher Walton.

The red machine has thrashed dozens of opponents over the years – September 3 is also the anniversary of the team’s first wearing that color in 1898 – and has delivered numerous thrashings.

Here are the 13 times Liverpool has won by eight goals or more in (so-called) competitive matches, 12 of which have taken place at Anfield.

Higher Walton defeated 8-0 on September 3, 1892.

Who would have guessed that Liverpool would rise to become a global football superpower from humble beginnings in the Lancashire League?

Higher Walton was the name of a settlement in South Ribble, between Blackburn and Preston, not a local derby.

As they launched off what would be a title-winning campaign, Liverpool’s new lineup, which included ten Scottish players and local kid Joe Pearson from West Derby, swept them away.

On the same day, Everton played their first top-flight match at Goodison Park in front of a crowd of 14,000 in Stanley Park.

Liverpool had joined their neighbors in the First Division within two years.

The score was 9-0 against Newtown on October 29, 1892.

Liverpool thrashed their Welsh opponents in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup at Anfield.

The crowd had increased to 4,000, and former Everton player Tom Wyllie – who would go on to score the winner for Liverpool in their first encounter against the Blues the following year (in the Liverpool Senior Cup final at Bootle’s Hawthorne Road) – had scored a hat-trick.

The score was 10-1 against Rotherham Town on February 18, 1896.

The only occasion Liverpool has scored ten goals in a Football League game, as they did in this Second Division match against a team that had previously fielded Arthur Wharton, the first black professional player, but would collapse by the end of the season.

George Allan scored four goals to lead the scoring, but this wasn’t even his best performance against Yorkshire opponents.

When he was grabbed by Sheffield United in 1898, he was granted a penalty. “The summary has come to an end.”