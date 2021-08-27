Liverpool’s Champions League opponents have been revealed following the group round draw.

Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan in the Champions League group stages this season.

The Reds were assigned to Group B during the draw held in Istanbul today.

To join Liverpool in their group, Atletico Madrid came in from Pot One, Porto from Pot Three, and AC Milan from Pot Four.

With a strong end-of-season run, Jurgen Klopp’s side rescued their position in this season’s competition, finishing third in the Premier League.

Liverpool fans will be hoping for a return to the kind of continental form that saw them reach consecutive finals in 2018 and 2019, the latter of which saw Tottenham Hotspur beaten in Madrid to secure the club’s sixth European Cup, after last season’s Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid and a last 16 exit to Atletico Madrid in 2020.

As a result of today’s draw, the Reds will face Atletico Madrid again, as well as former star forward Luis Suarez.

PSG, on the other hand, was placed in Group A alongside Manchester City. It increases the possibility of a Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo confrontation if the Portuguese attacker joins Pep Guardiola’s team, as whispers of a deal grow.

The Champions League group stage matches are scheduled for September 14/15, September 28/29, October 19/20, November 2/3, November 23/24, and December 7/8.

The finalized fixtures and dates for Liverpool are anticipated to be announced in the following days.

Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge are in Group A.

Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, FC Porto, and AC Milan are in Group B.

Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, and Besiktas are in Group C.

Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, and FC Sheriff Tiraspol are in Group D.

FC Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, and FC Dynamo Kyiv are in Group E.

Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, and BSC Young Boys are in Group F.

Lille, Sevilla, FC Red Bull Salzburg, and VfL Wolfsburg are in Group G.

Chelsea, Juventus, FC Zenit, and Malmo are in Group H.