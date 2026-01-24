Liverpool’s Champions League Hopes Suffer Last-Minute Blow Against Bournemouth

Liverpool’s bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a significant setback as they were beaten 3-2 by Bournemouth in a dramatic encounter on January 24, 2026. The Reds, having mounted a thrilling comeback to level the score, were undone by a controversial last-minute strike from Amine Adli.

Late Drama Sees Bournemouth Claim Victory

With the match deep into stoppage time, Adli poked home a long throw from James Hill, securing a dramatic win for Bournemouth. Virgil van Dijk and his teammates immediately confronted the referee, arguing that he had been blocked in the build-up to the goal. Despite their protests, the goal was allowed to stand after a VAR review, much to the frustration of the Liverpool players.

Van Dijk, speaking after the match to Sky Sports, reiterated his belief that he had been obstructed. “What I felt on that pitch was that I was clearly blocked,” he said. “The referee and the VAR don’t give it. That is something we will have to accept. I can stand here and say it should not be given, but it was. It is what it is.”

Bournemouth’s first two goals came in quick succession, with the second arriving just seven minutes after the first. Liverpool were forced to play with 10 men for a portion of the first half after Joe Gomez suffered an injury while attempting to block the first goal. However, despite their numerical disadvantage, the Reds fought back to level the score, only to see their hopes dashed in the dying moments of the match.

Frustration and Reflection After Another Setback

Van Dijk defended his team’s decision not to kick the ball out when Gomez was injured, explaining that they felt the situation warranted an offensive push. “We were with 10 men, you can argue that we have to kick the ball out. This is a very split-second decision. Now it is easy to discuss this and say you should have done this, should have done that, but we decided to keep the ball because we had possession,” he explained. “Eventually they had it and obviously a good ball from them in behind, unfortunately for us, we concede.”

The defeat extends Liverpool’s winless run to five Premier League matches, a stark contrast to the optimism surrounding their midweek performance. Van Dijk, however, insisted the squad remains unified and focused on their next challenge. “Losing never feels good, especially as a Liverpool player,” he said. “We’re trying to find consistency, and that is the reality. We had a fantastic performance midweek. We were trying to do that today as well, but it’s a tough one to take. Wednesday will be another game, and now we go home and focus on that.”

As Liverpool continue to search for consistency, the loss to Bournemouth serves as a harsh reminder of the challenges they face in securing a Champions League spot this season.