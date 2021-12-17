Liverpool’s center-back is set to leave; Newcastle and West Ham are two possible destinations.

Nathaniel Philips has slid down the Liverpool pecking order, and it appears the English center-back is searching for a new home.

The 24-year-old told Sky Sports that he is ready to quit Liverpool and join another club as early as the January transfer window.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are two teams who may be interested in him.

Philips joined the Reds last season and appeared in 20 games for the club. With injured talents like Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines, he was a revelation for Jurgen Klopp, picking up the slack.

With both van Dijk and Gomez back in action, a lot has changed since then.

Philips is now the team’s fifth-choice defender, with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate ahead of him in the rotation.

Furthermore, he has only made three professional appearances for Liverpool.

Although he is open to leaving Anfield, there are financial considerations.

In the summer, the English center-back signed a new deal worth £12 million ($15.98 million) that runs until 2025.

Regardless, it looks that Philips’ fee isn’t a major concern, with both the Hammers and the Magpies willing to spend big.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle is quite interested in him.

The situation is similar for West Ham, who are looking to plug gaps in their defense with their center-backs out injured, according to the Evening Standard.

“I’m not expecting to play a lot of games for Liverpool.” If an opportunity happens where I can do something somewhere else and it satisfies everyone, I’d be interested,” Philips said.

Most people are aware that Newcastle United will make a huge attempt to add new players to their lineup in January.

Philips’ best hope in terms of being maximized, however, may be to join the Hammer.

With Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna out, David Moyes could certainly do with someone of Philips’ level to fill the position right away.