Liverpool’s Carabao Cup success has resulted in a busy December fixture schedule.

Liverpool’s 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory against Preston on Wednesday night earned the Reds a place in the last eight, but it won’t offer Jurgen Klopp much joy come December.

The Reds defeated a strong Preston team with to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, with their quarter-final opponents to be determined on Saturday morning.

The next round of the cup, though, is set to take place on December 21/22, adding another another match to Liverpool’s already crowded calendar.

With the addition of the cup tie, the team now faces a monumental task of playing nine games in 27 days during the holiday season.

Liverpool suffer a Fabinho setback as Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara’s injury.

Despite making 11 changes for Liverpool’s midweek match at Deepdale, Klopp faces an uphill battle as the Reds aim to compete in three categories.

Starting the month with a midweek Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, Liverpool then travels to Wolves (December 4), just a few days before facing AC Milan in the Champions League at the San Siro (December 7).

The Reds then have home games against Aston Villa (December 11) and Newcastle (December 16), as well as a trip to Tottenham Hotspur (December 19).

If Klopp’s team had not progressed in the cup, they could have taken a week off, but their quarter-final match is scheduled for a few days later (December 21/22).

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Boxing Day, before facing former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester (December 28).

The Reds faced the same number of games in December 2019, when they played Aston Villa’s youth team in the League Cup after a trip to the Club World Cup in Qatar.

The participation of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita in the Africa Cup of Nations adds to the mix.

If their country reaches the Final, the trio could leave after the Boxing Day match against Leeds and not return until mid-February, although Liverpool have yet to hold talks with the nations involved.

The Reds are off to a good start in the new year with a trip to Chelsea (January 2). “The summary has come to an end.”