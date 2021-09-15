Liverpool’s asking price for Jude Bellingham has been revealed, as has the Reds’ transfer position and Steven Gerrard’s comments.

Jude Bellingham, a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, is one of the game’s emerging stars, and his recent performances have led to speculation about a move to Liverpool.

In the summer of 2020, the England international moved to the Bundesliga from his boyhood club Birmingham City, despite Manchester United’s desire.

Bellingham was included in England’s squad for the European Championship after a spectacular debut season at the Westfalenstadion, which featured a goal against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Given his ease in transitioning to elite-level football, links to European football’s behemoths are unavoidable, and a move to Anfield has been suggested.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s transpired so far.

The Daily Star reports that the Reds are interested in signing Bellingham for £80 million.

However, the former Birmingham player is thought to be satisfied with his life in Germany at the moment and is unlikely to push for a return to English football in the near future.

Nonetheless, Chief Sports Writer Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star believes the playmaker would find a move to Merseyside “tough to refuse.”

Following up on the first links to the Reds, Ian Doyle, the Echo’s main Liverpool correspondent, clarified the Reds’ position on a possible Bellingham pursuit.

“The Washington Newsday knows that, while Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, any speculation of a transfer is far too early given that the summer transfer window just closed last week,” Doyle added.

A report from The Times is also mentioned in the piece, in which it is said that Dortmund will not consider any bids for Bellingham until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he is expected to play a crucial role for England.

Paul Robinson, a former Leeds, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, told Football Insider that the Dortmund star would be a ‘fantastic’ addition to Klopp’s squad.

“I think he’d be a tremendous signing,” Robinson remarked. He’d be a perfect fit for Liverpool’s style of play.

“It would be extremely beneficial to that front three.”

