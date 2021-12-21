Liverpool’s anxiety over Naby Keita’s decision persists as the African Cup of Nations approaches.

As a result of Naby Keita’s inclusion in Guinea’s team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool will be without him in January.

The event is currently slated to begin on January 9 in Cameroon, with the final on February 6, yet there are still conflicting reports as to whether the tournament will take place.

There had been speculation that European clubs would refuse to link up their players for the event if it went ahead as planned, but Keita has been named to Guinea’s squad by Kaba Diawara, who is the first coach to name his team.

Because of the epidemic, the Syli National manager has nominated a 27-man team for the event, with countries able to register up to five extra players on top of the customary 23-man quota.

It is unclear when Liverpool will release Keita, who made his first start since October following injury against Tottenham on Sunday, for international duty, with Guinea’s potential progress in the tournament and Covid travels rules also making it unclear when the midfielder will return to Anfield and be available for selection once more.

If Guinea advances to the final on February 6, Keita will most likely miss the Reds’ probable League Cup two-legged semi-final in January and FA Cup fourth round fixture at the start of February.

Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Malawi have all been assigned to Group B.