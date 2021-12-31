Liverpool’s AFCON preparations have been hampered by new injury concerns and COVID instances.

Injury and a new epidemic of coronavirus have made it tough for Jurgen Klopp to arrange for Liverpool’s Africa Cup of Nations trio’s departure.

After Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita will depart for Cameroon to join up with their respective national sides for the event.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, who would be in position to help Salah and Mane in attack, are both injured, while Roberto Firmino was absent from training on Thursday, with Klopp confirming that three more players have tested positive for COVID.

As a result, Liverpool will almost certainly be without a number of first-team squad regulars for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

And Klopp admits that any long-term preparations to deal with Salah’s and Mane’s absences are jeopardized by the rising absentee list.

“We knew the scenario would be difficult because not only do we lose three players, but the players we have not available for Sunday from a COVID standpoint, none of them will probably be available for the first Arsenal game,” the Reds manager revealed on Friday.

“You must use football solutions to address difficulties in football. We will strive to find football solutions with the players we have available.

“Do you want to make a long-term plan? If the rest of the team is fit, healthy, and available, I know exactly how we can play and it will be a good team.

“But I’m not sure who will be available after the third. Let’s take a look at when we first learned about it.

“I’m really optimistic, but it all depends on who is available at the time. That’s the way things are. We’ll have to wait and see.” Thiago Alcantara will also miss the Arsenal game due to a hip ailment, but Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Curtis Jones, who played for the first time in two months in Tuesday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester City.

“Nothing keeps you fresher than games at the correct time,” Klopp remarked, “because you have the appropriate intensity and recovery.” “If you’re out,” the summary concludes.”