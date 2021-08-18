Liverpool’s acquisition of England’s record-breaking adolescent Jude Bellingham would be ideal for Jurgen Klopp.

While it appears that Liverpool is happy to confront 2021/22 with their present midfield options, they may need to bring in a new face or two next summer.

James Milner will be out of contract, while Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all be approaching the conclusion of their current contracts.

If Liverpool fans had their way – at least judging on their social media activity during the German DFL-Supercup on Tuesday – the Reds would sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

When you consider all he has accomplished in his short career, it’s hard to think he’s just 18 years old.

Bellingham represented England at Euro 2020 after relocating from Birmingham to Germany. He was the tournament’s youngest player.

Bellingham’s strengths have previously been praised by the manager who signed him for Dortmund, Lucian Favre (who has since been replaced by Marco Rose).

“He possesses the technical abilities as well as a sense of space. “I appreciate how he defends the ball and how he manages it,” Favre added.

“Jude gives us a lot of tactical options and has a great presence. He can play in the number six or eight position, is a good passer, and attempts to get himself into a scoring position. Different systems are feasible with him,” he noted.

Jurgen Klopp prefers to have versatile players in his close-knit group, so Bellingham’s ability to play many roles would surely appeal to the Liverpool manager, but where does the young midfielder excel?

A quick peek at his FBRef page’s leader board appearances does not inspire confidence, as the only Bundesliga top 10 chart he appeared on last season was for red cards.

However, this is a terrible disrespect to him. Last season, Bellingham played 1,697 minutes, or about 55% of the total available in a 34-game season.

If we look at his statistics per 90 minutes played and compare him to other German players who saw at least as much pitch time as he did, we can see that he has a lot of potential. “The summary has come to an end.”