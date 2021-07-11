Liverpool’s £80 million midfielder would mark the start of the next phase of Jurgen Klopp’s revolution.

In 2021/22, Jurgen Klopp has a lot of alternatives for his midfield, but there aren’t many players who are both of peak age and available for selection on a regular basis.

Apart from Fabinho, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a trio of veterans, a relative rookie in Curtis Jones, and two midfielders in their mid-twenties who are struggling with fitness.

It would therefore make sense for the Reds to consider signing a midfielder who is in the right age group and is available for matches, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may be that guy.

The 26-year-old has spent the last six seasons at Lazio, averaging 32 league starts per season. Liverpool are interested in bringing the Serbian international to Anfield, according to Calciomercato.

The data in the report instantly show that this is only a rumor with no foundation. Lazio are reportedly demanding for a fee of 100 million euros, while the Reds are only willing to pay between 70 and 80 million euros.

That’s a colossal transfer fee even in the best of circumstances, let alone when you include in the cost of playing primarily behind closed doors for nearly a year.

However, a review of Milinkovic-statistics Savic’s reveals why Liverpool would be interested in signing him, even if the financial requirements make it unlikely.

Last season, Inter Milan’s new manager, Simone Inzaghi, was in charge of Lazio, where he used a 3-5-2 formation with wingbacks.

Milinkovic-Savic was frequently paired with former Reds Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva on the right side of the midfield three. Liverpool’s rumored transfer target has had plenty of opportunities to learn about life at the club while Pepe Reina has been in goal.

What strikes out among the numbers is Lazio’s number 21, which appears to be a fantastic blend of silk and steel.

With a total of 66 successful attempts, he was rated seventh in Serie A for passes completed into the penalty area. Alberto, Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, and Nicolo Barella, all of whom are having a good season, were among the players ahead of him in the standings. The summary comes to a close.