Liverpool’s $59 million bid for a star who is also a target for Barcelona was rejected.

In the ongoing summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid is said to have rejected Liverpool FC’s first bid for midfielder Saul Niguez.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool made a $47 million deal for Niguez, but Atletico Madrid rejected it because the La Liga club wanted a bid of around $59 million.

Apart from Liverpool, the two Manchester clubs – City and United – as well as their London rivals Chelsea are keeping an eye on Niguez’s situation at Atletico Madrid, according to sports media site Sports Witness.

Niguez is thought to be a target for La Liga rivals FC Barcelona. According to sports media source Give Me Sport, the Catalans intend to trade Atletico Madrid their former player Antoine Griezmann in return for Niguez. According to the source, Atletico Madrid is now in talks with both Liverpool and Barcelona.

While it is yet uncertain which club would eventually sign Niguez, the 26-year-old midfielder has announced that he will leave Atletico Madrid this summer. “He’s [Saul] leaving Atletico Madrid this summer because they are signing Rodrigo De Paul,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in the European transfer market, said on the Here We Go Podcast.

Atletico Madrid stated on Monday that they have signed Argentina’s De Paul on a five-year contract from Udinese in Italy.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add a talented midfielder to his squad to replace Gini Wijnaldum. This summer, the Dutchman joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer from Liverpool. Renato Sanches, a Lille midfielder, was also believed to be a target for Liverpool.

Despite making 41 competitive appearances for Atletico Madrid previous season, Niguez has dropped down Diego Simmone’s pecking order. He rarely played the entire 90 minutes for Atletico Madrid in La Liga during the end of the 2020-21 season, and he was left out of Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 team. Niguez only scored two goals and assisted one during his 41 appearances.

Niguez began his soccer career at Real Madrid when he was 11 years old, before switching to Atletico Madrid’s development system in 2008. He progressed through the Wanda Metropolitano divisions before making his first-team debut in 2012.