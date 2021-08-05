Liverpool’s £45 million squad problem may have been exposed by Harry Kane.

When you look at some of the agreements and reported fees from this summer’s transfer window, it’s easy to see why Liverpool is so picky about its possible targets.

Homegrown players are expensive, as they have been for several years, and it is a pitfall the Reds try to avoid.

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen Man City bid £100 million for both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, Manchester United pay £73 million for Jadon Sancho, and Arsenal eventually agree on a £50 million deal for Ben White.

For almost 18 months, Jurgen Klopp’s side had been connected with the latter, and the England international was a player they considered when it came to bolstering their defense.

When given the option of spending £50 million on a player with only one year of top-flight experience and two England caps, or £36 million on RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, they naturally chose the France Under-21 international.

The fact that Manchester United was able to sign Raphael Varane for £34 million, a World Cup winner, four-time Champions League winner, and three-time La Liga champion, emphasizes how much homegrown prestige may increase a transfer value.

Liverpool had a similar story last summer when they were seeking for a new left-back, as they initially focused on Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis.

Following the Canaries’ rejection of a £10 million offer with a sell-on clause, the Reds decided to end negotiations, believing there were better value signings available elsewhere on the international market, as evidenced by local rivals Everton’s £17 million signing of Lucas Digne from Barcelona three years ago.

Klopp was anxious to sign the youngster after he passed all of the club’s checks, but Norwich’s demand for £20 million meant a deal could not be struck, with Liverpool opting for Kostas Tsimikas instead, who arrived from Olympiacos for £11.75 million.

A look back at Klopp’s record in the transfer market with the Reds. “The summary has come to an end.”