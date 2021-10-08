Liverpool’s £350 million investment was knocked down, as was the contentious Man City owner takeover.

Newcastle fans have been waiting for good news about the club’s ownership shift for a long time.

Newcastle might become a major force in the Premier League once again once the Saudi-led takeover is completed, with Mike Ashley’s days in control allegedly numbered.

Last summer, the proposed merger fell through due to concerns about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and allegations of television piracy.

The piracy dispute has been resolved, and the buyout can now proceed, thanks to news that Saudi Arabia will relax its ban on broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

There were a number of other possible suitors and takeovers that never materialized prior to Fenway Sports Group obtaining ownership of Liverpool in 2010, even before Tom Hicks and George Gillett took possession in 2007.

Steve Morgan, a Liverpool-born businessman, attempted to take complete control of the club in 2004, a few years before Hicks and Gillett acquired over. His offers were rejected.

The Moores family had controlled the club for more than 50 years when majority shareholder David Moores made the painful decision in 2004 that they’d gone as far as they could with it.

Rivals in the Premier League, such as Chelsea, were financed by billionaire owners, but Liverpool simply lacked the financial resources to compete.

Morgan, the owner of Redrow Homes, had a £73 million bid rejected in May 2004 because it was thought to ‘undervalue’ the club, but it wasn’t the first time he’d made an offer.

He’d had a £50 million opening proposal denied down earlier that year, but after his significantly revised offer was turned down, the businessman and club’s third largest stakeholder reluctantly abandoned his interest and attempts to strengthen his power.

Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of Thailand made a £60 million proposal for 30% of the shares.

Although it was stated that the transaction would be funded by the Thai government through a one-time lottery, Shinawatra was keen to hold a part in ‘any’ Premier League club, as his spokeswoman Jakrapob Penkair disclosed in 2004.

“The prime minister is aiming for Liverpool, but he holds all Premiership teams in great regard.” He’d be happy to play for any Premiership team. “In the end, “The summary comes to an end.”