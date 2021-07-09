Liverpool’s 34-man pre-season squad includes Ibrahima Konate and Loris Karius.

Liverpool have named their pre-season training squad, which will begin on Monday in Austria.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will begin preparations for the 2021/22 season in Salzburg, with a handful of senior players expected to report on the first day of the season as part of a 34-man group.

Later in the camp, Liverpool will work across Austria from a base in Tyrol.

A new signing has been made. Following his transfer from RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate is expected to start training on Monday, as is Virgil van Dijk, who is still recovering from injury.

The dates and locations of Liverpool’s warm-up games, as well as their subsequent broadcast, will be announced in due time.

“We are looking forward to returning to Austria for the start of our pre-season,” assistant manager Pep Lijnders stated. All of the conditions for the team’s preparation are at an extremely high level.

“We’ll take this as an opportunity to get back to basics. When you ask a lot of your players, you have to give a lot in return – and Austria has it all.”

The following is the 34-man roster that will report for preseason training on July 12: