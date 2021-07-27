Liverpool’s $21 million man will leave the club; he would be ‘honored’ to play for Lazio.

Xherdan Shaqiri, a midfielder for Liverpool FC, confirmed on Monday that he will leave the Premier League club this summer and would be “proud” to join an Italian club such as Lazio.

Shaqiri is coming off a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign for Switzerland, where he scored three goals and added one assist in five games.

According to the soccer website Goal.com, Serie A clubs such as Napoli and Lazio are interested in signing Shaqiri, who has an asking price of $21 million.

Shaqiri praised Lazio’s sporting director Igli Tare, stating he has done an excellent job with the club, before adding that he enjoys more offensive soccer, which Maurizio Sarri practices.

“Igli Tare has been a fantastic player for Lazio for many years. If it’s true that he holds me in high regard, I’m grateful. I’ve been a fan of Lazio for a long time; they’re a fantastic squad. In general, I prefer to play more offensive football because of my attributes, and Sarri does so. When asked about his Serie A connections, Shaqiri told Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport that it would be “interesting.”

According to the publication Corriere dello Sport, Shaqiri has informed Liverpool that he is ready for a new challenge ahead of the 2021-22 season, and the Reds have agreed to examine offers for the Swiss midfielder.

“Fortunately, football has aided me in realizing many of my ambitions. I was fortunate enough to play on excellent teams and win numerous championships. Who knows, maybe I’ll get a chance to play for the Swiss national team. My contract [with]Liverpool finishes in 2022, and I signed a four-year contract in 2018,” Shaqiri continued in the interview.

Shaqiri only made 22 appearances for Liverpool last season, in all competitions. 14 of the 22 games were in the Premier League, while he only made five appearances. Shaqiri appeared in only seven league games during the Premier League-winning season of 2019-20. That season, the 29-year-old only made 11 competitive appearances for Liverpool, scoring one goal.

“At this point in my career, the most important thing for me is to be able to play frequently, which hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons. That’s why I told Liverpool I’m ready for a new challenge. They accepted my request and would carefully review any subsequent proposals. They are not going to stop. Brief News from Washington Newsday.