Liverpool’s £179 million retaliation to Manchester City and Manchester United’s record-breaking transfer spending sprees

When Liverpool fans look around the Premier League and see the transfer business their nearest competitors are planning, they have every reason to be concerned.

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, and are now considering a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, while Manchester City are interested in both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Chelsea are rumored to be interested in signing Erling Haaland, while Leicester City have already signed Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp has been no slouch in the transfer market, with the Reds moving quickly to get Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig back in May, but it hasn’t stopped Liverpool fans from being concerned that their time may be left behind.

After all, their Premier League title defense collapsed after the New Year, and they finished 17 points behind City last season.

But, while Liverpool’s competitors make their moves in the transfer market, it’s unclear what else the Reds will do this summer.

A centre-back was their top objective, and they rushed to sign one once the season ended.

While fans may yearn for a new striker, a midfield replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, or even a new back-up right-back, the impression is that Liverpool will wait until later in the window, after completing a number of outgoings, to make such moves.

Should that, however, come as a surprise?

The Reds needed a centre-back and found one, with Klopp rightly pleased with what is often regarded as his best starting lineup.

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Sure, a fully fit Joe Gomez or Joel Matip would start at center-back ahead of Konate, and there are others who would want Diogo Jota to start ahead of Firmino, but as things are, Liverpool’s strongest line-up requires only minor surgery.

Their opponents, on the other hand, cannot be said to be in the same boat.

Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, to name a few, require a leading striker, a right-winger, and a center-back, respectively.