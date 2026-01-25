Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Slot Faces Key Decisions for Premier League Clash

Mohamed Salah is set to make his first Premier League start in two months as Liverpool face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The Egyptian winger’s return to the squad follows his appearance in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over Marseille after a stint with the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manager Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that Salah is fit and ready for the encounter. “Knowing Mo, he is ready to play,” Slot said. “He has shown that so many times in his career.”

However, the Liverpool squad still faces a major absence as Ibrahima Konate remains unavailable due to the passing of his father. The centre-back’s personal situation means Joe Gomez will continue his partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence.

Injury Concerns and Squad News

Federico Chiesa, who missed the Marseille match with fitness concerns, has been deemed a “50/50” doubt for this fixture and does not make the squad. Despite ongoing transfer speculation linking Andy Robertson with Tottenham, the Scottish full-back remains in the squad for the match.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister will start alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, who are expected to anchor the midfield for the Reds.

The full Liverpool starting lineup includes Alisson Becker in goal, with Jeremie Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez forming the backline. Up front, Salah will be joined by Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz, as Slot looks to push for a crucial win on the road.

On the bench, Liverpool have backup options in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, defenders Woodman and Robertson, midfielders Endo and Jones, plus forwards Ekitike, Nyoni, Ramsay, and Ngumoha.

Injuries to Chiesa, Isak, Bradley, and Leoni continue to affect the squad, with Konate’s unavailability being the notable absentee for this fixture.

The match will kick off at 5:30 PM on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Vitality Stadium, with Sky Sports providing live coverage for viewers across the UK.