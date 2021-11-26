Liverpool Women’s star Jurgen Klopp joins Premier League Rainbow Laces campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the Rainbow Laces initiative wholeheartedly.

Stonewall’s campaign, which will be in place at both sides’ next home games, as well as the men’s Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park next week, was discussed by the German coach with Liverpool Women’s defender Meikayla Moore.

Liverpool had previously announced their participation on Thursday, and the Premier League’s next two matchdays will be dedicated to Stonewall’s campaign.

For an interview on the club’s website, Klopp got down with Moore, who is an openly gay footballer, and shared his thoughts on the importance of wearing Rainbow Laces.

“Every year when it happens, it makes me so happy. “I’m the perfect illustration of how much awareness, and how the level of consciousness changes from the time you put them in,” he remarked.

“It’s tricky, I’m 54, I’ve been through a lot of stages in my life, but I’ve never had a lot of issues, so it means you talk about it like an interested viewer, ‘Oh yeah, how would that be, how would that feel?’ I’ve never had a problem with it.

“I have a lot of gay friends, but I never considered how it felt to have to say, ‘By the way, mum, dad, to everyone else, I’m not exactly as you anticipated me to be,’ and that’s a struggle we shouldn’t have to confront in our lives.”

“I’m absolutely committed.” It’s a fantastic campaign, and it looks fantastic!” Moore, who previously represented New Zealand at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, joined Liverpool in 2020.

The centre-back explored how LGBTQ+ issues are handled in the men’s game versus how they are handled in the women’s game, as well as how such discussions could be improved.

Although Josh Cavallo is now the only openly homosexual male top-flight professional footballer, Moore claims that there is still a “stigma” and “outdated” ideas surrounding the topic, which prevents others from speaking up.

“Lace Up and Speak Out,” says Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, and the Reds defender emphasized the necessity of such obvious support.

“I believe I’ve been quite blessed in women’s football.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”