Liverpool Women’s makeover continues with the announcement of a crucial new job.

With the appointment of a managing director, Liverpool is moving forward with plans to restructure its Women’s set-up.

The Reds are advertising for the position in order to find someone who can help ensure that the team’s progress on the field is matched by a unified vision off it.

The move comes after Adam Greaves-Smith, the Women’s team’s general manager, announced on Monday that he will step down at the end of the month.

Liverpool’s Women’s team is being restructured in order to reclaim their place in the Super League after being demoted last season.

Matt Beard took over as manager in May, and the team has already added seven new players, with more on the way.

“I’d want to thank my colleagues at LFC for a terrific experience over the past three years,” Greaves-Smith added.

“With a reorganization on the horizon, the time seemed ideal for me to take on new tasks. I’ll be cheering for our men’s and women’s teams from afar, and I wish everyone luck in the future.”

Liverpool FC Women kick up their FA Women’s Championship campaign against London City on Sunday.