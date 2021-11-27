Liverpool will travel to Southampton in the same manner as Arsenal.

On Saturday, Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, while Arsenal resurrected their season with a win over Newcastle, handing Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager.

With a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, Steven Gerrard made it two wins in a row as Aston Villa manager, while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless.

Diogo Jota’s two goals for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, one of which came after only 97 seconds, warmed the Anfield throng on a bitterly chilly Merseyside afternoon.

Liverpool moved into second place in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who face Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester City, who are now in third position, will reclaim second place if they defeat West Ham United on Sunday.

Free-scoring Liverpool have now scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season, their highest goal total at this stage of a top-flight season, and Klopp is pleased with the team’s resurgence.

“We didn’t only lose at West Ham; we drew two games before that,” Klopp explained. “So, all of a sudden, we found ourselves in a horrible situation. We appear to be in a better place now.” “The things that transpired to this team in the last three years were extraordinary,” he continued, “and it’s mostly due to the boys’ outstanding thinking and approach.” When Sadio Mane sent in Andy Robertson, the Scot’s cross was perfectly weighted for Jota to finish from close range, Liverpool took the lead in under two minutes.

Jota scored his eighth club goal this season in the 32nd minute with an easy finish from Mohamed Salah’s pass.

Thiago Alcantara had broken a long goal drought in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Porto in midweek, and the Spaniard was on the scoresheet again in the 37th minute, before Virgil van Dijk added a fourth goal shortly after halftime.

Arsenal’s 10-match unbeaten streak in all competitions came to an end last weekend as they were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored second-half goals in a 2-0 win over Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, giving them four wins in their last five league games.

Following being written off after a dismal start to the season, Mikel Arteta’s side are now in fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham in the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.