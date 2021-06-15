Liverpool will test temporary rail seating at Anfield as part of a safety evaluation.

Liverpool will experiment with temporary rail seats at Anfield next season as part of a safety evaluation.

The club has found it difficult to broach the matter over the years because they are sensitive to the families of the 96 persons who died in the Hillsborough stadium disaster in 1989.

They have, however, been in constant contact with representatives and delivered letters to all of the families on Monday. Margaret Aspinall, who lost her 18-year-old son James and was the former chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, has expressed her support.

“I can’t speak for the families because they’ll have their own opinions,” she told the PA news agency. “But I have no problem with that because we’ve always advocated for fan safety.”

“I believe it is critical, especially when you heard about the young man who fell (from a Wembley stand during England’s Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Sunday).”

“At first, I was opposed to any type of safe standing, but I’ve changed my mind because you see people standing, but only at particular periods, and the seat and bars are still there to prevent them from toppling over.

“If all of the seats were removed, I would have a different viewpoint. I had seen rail seating before and opposed with it at the time, but you quickly learn that the paying fans are ecstatic.

“I’m guilty myself; when Liverpool scored, I got thrilled and jumped up, so I’m no different than everybody else.”

The safety of our fans that visit Anfield is our first priority. To resolve this safety concern, it is vital that we listen to the experts and implement their recommendations.

Persistent standing during matches on the Kop and lower tier of Anfield Road, according to the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA), is a problem that has to be addressed to safeguard the safety of spectators.

For many years, Liverpool has had a plan to control persistent standing, but it has been based on the SGSA’s recommendations. (This is a brief piece.)