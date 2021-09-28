Liverpool will take a serious look at a £61 million duo who could help them with their transfer woes.

When Liverpool travels to Portugal to face FC Porto in the Champions League, they will have the opportunity to see two players who have been heavily connected with the club this summer.

Otavio was one of a handful of players connected with a move to Merseyside over the summer, as he is one of those players who can play in both the attack and the midfield at the same time.

Liverpool’s interest made sense stylistically, and the Brazilian-born youngster has had a strong start to the current season.

Liverpool were rumored to be in ‘advanced talks’ over a £34 million deal at one point during the summer season, but this was not the case.

After a vote by the Liverpool squad, Jurgen Klopp announces a new captaincy arrangement.

On the Behind Enemy Lines podcast from Blood Red, Portuguese writer Alex Goncalves noted, “With Otavio, he is hardworking and committed and is a very excellent player.”

“His adaptability is one of his best qualities; he can play on the wing as well as in central midfield.

“He is a very powerful option in different areas of the field, and it is beneficial to have one player who can fill two or three roles, similar to James Milner.

“However, calling him a utility player would be a big insult to him; he is a very good footballer who was recently called up to the Portuguese national team.

“He has really good close control, which allows him to dribble out of tight areas, and he has a long passing range, which allows him to thread balls through the backline and pick out his man.”

Fabio Vieira has also been linked with a move to Anfield, with the midfielder being mentioned as a possible makeweight in the Marko Grujic transfer to Portugal.

That, obviously, never occurred, but there have been further ties since then as talks over a new deal at Porto continue, with sources in Portugal claiming that Vieira’s release clause will be increased from about £27 million to £43 million.

Vieira would be free if no new deal could be reached. “The summary has come to an end.”