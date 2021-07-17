Liverpool will still play a friendly against elite European opposition at Anfield.

Liverpool are considering a friendly against a number of European clubs next month at Anfield.

On Monday, the Reds travelled to Salzburg, Austria, to begin their pre-season program at a training camp, and they announced four friendlies for the rest of the month.

Liverpool will also transfer camps to Tirol in the future, starting with two 30-minute matches on Tuesday, July 20 against FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart.

The Reds will then face Jurgen Klopp’s previous club, Mainz, in a 60-minute match on July 23, followed by a full-length match on July 29 at the Tivoli Stadion against another Bundesliga team, Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool’s plans to spend the next four weeks in Austria had cast doubt on the possibility of a home friendly before the season kicks off on August 14 against Norwich.

The ECHO knows, however, that Anfield administrators are still planning their first home friendly in front of their fans since the summer of 2018.

Before the Premier League season begins, the club wants to welcome back a significant number of fans in order to iron out any concerns that may occur from the busiest matchday in nearly 18 months.

Unlike the games in 2020, when the Reds played local, lower-league opponents in Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool hopes to arrange a match with a top-level European team.

A better quality of opponent is expected to provide Klopp’s side with a more demanding workout in preparation for the upcoming season, while also providing fans with more reasons to attend.

The club will continue to examine their options ahead of the game, which is expected to take place the week of August 9, but Anfield insiders describe the situation as uncertain.

No decision has been made on who that opponent will be, but Liverpool has strong ties with a number of prominent teams around Europe, which they can use.

Liverpool had hoped to play Manchester United in two friendly at Anfield and Old Trafford, with both clubs looking to gain. The summary comes to a close.