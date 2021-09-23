Liverpool will play Preston North End in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

After being put together by Harry Redknapp and Micah Richards on Wednesday night, the Reds will face Frankie McAvoy’s team in Deepdale next month.

The EFL has previously confirmed that the competition’s next round will take place week beginning Monday, October 25.

Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised through Norwich City in the third round at Carrow Road on Tuesday night thanks to a Takumi Minamino brace and a lone Divock Origi goal.

Preston qualified for the fourth round after defeating Cheltenham Town 4-1 at Deepdale on the same night the Reds defeated the Canaries.

The victors of this season’s competition will be guaranteed a place in the UEFA Conference League in 2022/23.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will become the most successful club in the competition’s history if they win the cup this season.

The Reds and Manchester City are presently tied for the most titles in the competition, with both clubs having won it eight times.

Chelsea will face Southampton, Arsenal will face Leeds, Stoke will face Brentford, West Ham will face Manchester City, Leicester will face Brighton, Burnley will face Tottenham, QPR will face Sunderland, and Preston will face Liverpool.