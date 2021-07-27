‘Liverpool will not be able to stop me.’ – Xherdan Shaqiri discusses his transfer aspirations as the Reds prepare for a possible bidding battle

Liverpool expects a surge in interest in Xherdan Shaqiri this week, with a number of clubs interested.

Following his great achievements at this summer’s European Championships, several Italian and Spanish clubs have expressed interest in pulling him away from Anfield.

After making just six starts for the Reds last season, Shaqiri has notified Liverpool authorities of his desire for a new challenge.

Sevilla, Villarreal, Napoli, and Lazio are all said to have contacted the forward’s representation to inquire about a move away from Liverpool, where he has been for the past three years.

The Reds are expected to formalize those initial discussions this week, according to The Washington Newsday, as interest in the former Stoke City star grows.

Anfield insiders say they are unable to put a price tag on Shaqiri at this time, but he is said to be valued at roughly £15 million.

In January 2020, Sevilla and Roma were interested in signing Xherdan Shaqiri, but Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep all hands on deck as the club closed in on the Premier League title.

Before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged football finances around the world, the Reds had set a confidential asking price of roughly £25 million for later that year.

Last autumn, as the transfer market approached its last week, Shaqiri was a target for Lazio, but he chose to stay and battle for his place with the then-Premier League champions.

However, it is understood that the 29-year-old has expressed his desire to move on, and Liverpool are willing to listen to the right offers for their dynamic frontman.

Shaqiri told Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, “I informed Liverpool board I am ready for a new challenge.”

“They have acknowledged my decision and will now explore selling me bids. This summer, Liverpool will not be able to stop me.

“At this point in my career, the most important thing for me is to be able to play frequently, which hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons.

“I’m only 29 years old, but I’ve already played in some of Europe’s finest leagues, and I’d like to stay in them.

“I haven’t given it any thought yet.”

