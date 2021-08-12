Liverpool will have to sell a striker as their patience runs out in order to bankroll a treble transfer swoop.

Any top team should be expected to win the championship. There is no bigger achievement in English football, and I believe that in a decade’s time, you will be scratching your head as to why this squad was only able to win one league title.

It possesses everything a top team requires, and despite the outrageous expenditure by Liverpool’s opponents, the Reds’ starting XI is arguably better than any other in the division. Only injuries stand in the way of the club’s success.

Anyone associated with Liverpool who claims to be pleased with the transfer activity this summer is delusory.

Ibrahima Konate was a good signing who completely fits the age profile. However, I believe the team required a backup right back, a successor for Gini Wijnaldum, and a striker capable of competing for a starting spot.

Time will tell, but as I have stated, the only thing that I believe stands in the way of Liverpool winning their 20th league title is injuries.

Better squad depth would be extremely beneficial, especially given the fact that the club will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for the majority of the season owing to the AFCON.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no Maybe it’s because I’m wearing a crazy, biased Liverpool cap, but I don’t believe Man City has improved.

Bernardo Silva, in my opinion, is a better and more effective footballer than Jack Grealish.

The ex-Villa guy is getting all the attention on social media right now because he’s England’s golden child, but when you compare the two players, I believe Bernardo Silva is the better talent.

Manchester United has improved, but a midfield featuring Fred, Scott McTominay, and Paul Pogba will never win a league title. There is no balance there, and I believe Man Utd supporters are aware of this.

Chelsea is an interesting team because they are European Champions and have just re-signed Romelu Lukaku. Regardless, pulling together a consistent run of results will be their biggest challenge.

They don’t always play amazing football, but they always remind me of it. “The summary has come to an end.”