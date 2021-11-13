Liverpool will ‘give a €20 million signing bonus’ to a player who has already been made an example of by new Barcelona manager Xavi.

Following the resumption of the international break and a hiatus in Premier League action, several players have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Last weekend, the Reds’ 25-match unbeaten record in all competitions came to an end when they were defeated by West Ham United at the London Stadium.

While there was no activity on the field this weekend for Jurgen Klopp’s team, there was plenty of transfer gossip off it.

So here’s a rundown of the latest names associated with boosting Klopp’s injury-plagued Liverpool team.

Sterling is expected to make a stunning comeback to Liverpool, according to reports.

The Manchester City winger left Liverpool in 2015, but his playing time has been cut this season under Pep Guardiola, with only three league starts.

The 26-year-City old’s contract runs until 2023, according to the report, making him a “more than inexpensive” alternative for the Reds.

Barcelona and Arsenal are also said to be interested in the England forward, according to the Spanish newspaper.

Karim Adeyemi is a Nigerian businessman.

a German publication SPORTLiverpool have long been linked with a move for the Red Bull Salzburg forward.

The 19-year-old has 14 goals in 18 appearances for the Austrian side this season, having made his Germany debut earlier this year.

However, SPORT journalist Florian Plettenberg tweeted that the Reds’ rumored pursuit of the teenager was facing increased competition.

According to his claim, Adeyemi’s agent was in Barcelona for talks with the club, while his teammates thought the forward was on his way to Borussia Dortmund.

Ousmane Dembele is a Senegalese footballer.

Publication in Spanish The National Dembele is another player whose name has popped up in Liverpool transfer rumours.

Xavi has already reprimanded the Barcelona winger for being three minutes late to training after returning from injury earlier this month.

El Nacional reports that, with his contract at Camp Nou ending at the end of the season, Liverpool are interested in signing the 24-year-old if he becomes a free agent.

Xavi recently stated that he wants Dembele to sign a new contract with Barcelona, but the Spanish site claims that the Reds will do so.