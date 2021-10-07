Liverpool were harmed by Jose Mourinho’s phone call, but Mohamed Salah has already proven Steven Gerrard correct.

Mohamed Salah has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time before talks regarding a transfer began in October 2013.

While at FC Basel, the Egyptian hinted at the height of his potential ceiling, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in the Swiss Super League over the course of two seasons after breaking through as a youth.

Salah has also demonstrated his potential in Europe by scoring two goals for the Swiss side in the Champions League, both of which came against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.

Salah, who was just 21 years old at the time, helped Basel to a 1-0 victory at home before scoring in a 2-1 triumph at Stamford Bridge two months later.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool could be embarking on a perilous new partnership.

He combined his explosive speed with an excellent first touch and an aptitude beyond his years to avoid tight situations and link up with his teammates to provide a key threat in behind for Basel.

Mourinho had only been watching him for about 180 minutes, but he’d had enough.

Basel had turned down multiple offers from Liverpool for Salah before Conte intervened, persuading the striker to join Chelsea over the phone by stating that he needed him in his squad, pushing Liverpool to pursue Dnipro’s Yevhen Konoplyanka instead during that fateful January 2014 transfer window.

Mourinho was able to secure Salah for £11 million, but the Egyptian would shortly learn that Chelsea was not the place to develop players who required patience and time to mature.

With Eden Hazard, Willian, Oscar, Andre Schurrle, and Juan Mata ahead of him in the pecking order, he would only play 534 minutes in the Premier League before transferring to Italy on loan just 12 months later.

Salah would steadily grow during his stay in Serie A to become the ferocious difference-maker that Liverpool would eventually bring to Anfield four years after their first try.

He scored six league goals for Fiorentina before netting 14 on loan at AS Roma, prompting the Rome club to sign him on a permanent basis for a cheap £13.5 million.

“Summary concludes,” says Roma.