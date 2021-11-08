Liverpool were doomed from the start, but Jurgen Klopp has been’short-changed.’

With the goals we’ve conceded in the last month or so, I believe we’ve been hinting at a loss like this.

After beating Manchester United, it’s chalk and cheese. When you have a terrific result, it’s natural to move your gaze away from the task at hand.

Days don’t always go your way, and West Ham was one of them. You can’t have them all of the time, though.

It began with a comeback against AC Milan, when they briefly turned the game around, and continued with Brentford and even Man City. Another example was last week’s match versus Brighton.

I admire the players and the way they play, but we can’t keep surrendering goals at this rate. We’re giving goals away, and that’s not the team we’ve seen in the last several years.

We do it now and then because they’re just human and make mistakes in certain games, but it’s becoming a little too common. You want to be able to sleep on clean bedding.

Carra mentioned the high line, which is a feature of our game and something the manager prefers. It’s perilous, but when it works, it’s magnificent. I’m not sure, I’m not sure at all. Jurgen will be aware of it since it is how we play, but we are making far too many defensive errors.

I’m not sure about the Wijnaldum effect in middle. It’s been said that he’ll be missed. Perhaps it was due of his defensive abilities.

We are not defending the back four as well as we could be in midfield. Because he hasn’t had all of them to choose from, especially in the games we’ve been losing, the manager has been shortchanged.

He hasn’t had a full squad or a midfielder selection. Milner is a capable midfielder who performs admirably. Perhaps Thiago’s match fitness isn’t up to par right now.

Perhaps it all adds up. You can’t, however, make excuses for blunders.

It’s extremely disappointing that they only had three shots on target. We knew it was going to be a difficult game. They’ve come together as a strong one.

They’ve done well under Moyes, and they’re a difficult club to beat. We are aware of this. “The summary has come to an end.”