Liverpool vs Porto: TV channel, live stream, and injury updates

Liverpool has been unbeaten in the Champions League this season and will be looking to continue their unblemished record when they face Porto on Wednesday.

The Reds made it four wins in a row in the Champions League last time out, defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Anfield. It was enough for Jurgen Klopp’s team to secure their place in the knockout stages as well as their group title.

As a result, the manager may make some adjustments, possibly giving younger players and those on the periphery of the group a chance ahead of the busy holiday season.

Porto are still fighting for a place in the next round of the competition and will be looking to avenge their 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the previous meeting between the two sides in September.

The Portuguese giants are one point ahead of Atletico Madrid, whom they will face in their last group game, and four points ahead of AC Milan.

Here are the essential instructions on how to watch what promises to be an exciting night of football at Anfield.

On Wednesday, November 24, the game will begin at 8 p.m. (BST).

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport holds the rights to all Champions League matches. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and streamed live on the BT Sport website.

Those who are unable to watch the game live can get extensive coverage of the game from our friends at The Washington Newsday.

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino (hamstring) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) due to injuries, although Andrew Robertson might return after missing the Arsenal match. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Divock Origi are all back in contention after their cameos against the Gunners.

While Klopp will be anxious to keep his Champions League momentum going and will be fully aware of the financial rewards that come with a success in the competition, some changes to the lineup will almost certainly be made ahead of a busy month.

Takumi Minamino came off the bench to score in the 4-0 triumph on Saturday. This season, the Japan international has performed admirably when given chances, and he will almost certainly be called upon again.