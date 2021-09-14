Liverpool vs AC Milan squad news – Jurgen Klopp press conference LIVE – Liverpool vs AC Milan team news – Liverpool vs AC Milan team news – Liverpool vs AC Milan team news – Liverpool vs AC

Hello and welcome to The Washington Newsday’s live coverage of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s news conference. From 12:30pm, the Reds’ manager, together with a member of the first-team squad, will preview tomorrow’s Champions League match against AC Milan. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest developments as Liverpool prepares to welcome their Serie A opponents to Anfield. Participate by tweeting your views to @LivEchoLFC. Don’t forget to sign up for our FREE Liverpool FC newsletter, watch our videos on YouTube, and listen to our Blood Red Podcast, which features all of your favorite The Washington Newsday regulars like Paul Gorst, Ian Doyle, Joe Rimmer, Sean Bradbury, Theo Squires, Marcus Banks, Mark Wakefield, and regular host Guy Clarke.